Salt Lake City transplant surgeon dies in skiing accident

Jeff Willis, left, the 3,000th kidney transplant recipient at Intermountain Medical Center, shakes hands with his surgeon, Dr. Andrew Gagnon, during a celebration with physicians, caregivers, other transplant patients and family members at the Murray facility on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Dr. Gagnon has died after a skiing accident at Solitude Mountain Resort, according to his employer and the ski resort. Intermountain Healthcare Transplant Services said in a statement Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, that 38-year-old Gagnon was key to the growth of the transplant practice and had help save hundreds of lives.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 19:20:18-05

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City transplant surgeon has died in a skiing accident at Solitude Mountain Resort, southeast of Salt Lake City, officials said.

Dr. Andrew Gagnon, 38, of Cottonwood Heights, had been skiing with his wife, but was skiing alone on expert-level terrain on Thursday at about noon when he went off a 100 foot (30 meters) cliff, the Unified Police Department said. Witnesses on a chair lift saw him go off the cliff, KSL-TV reported.

Gagnon then tumbled down a steep slope into rocks and trees for another 500 to 600 feet (152 to 183 meters). He was wearing a helmet, the ski resort said.

Rescue teams made lifesaving efforts, but Gagnon was declared dead at about 12:40 p.m.

Gagnon’s colleagues at Intermountain Healthcare and Canyon Surgical Associates said Gagnon was an outdoor enthusiast who lived for his family, patients and fellow caregivers.

“Because of Dr. Gagnon’s surgical talents, he was instrumental in growing the Intermountain Healthcare Transplant Services program and in doing so saved hundreds of lives,” the statement said.

