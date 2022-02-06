Salt Lake City transplant surgeon dies in skiing accident

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Salt Lake City transplant surgeon has died in a skiing accident at Solitude Mountain Resort, southeast of Salt Lake City, officials said.

Dr. Andrew Gagnon, 38, of Cottonwood Heights, had been skiing with his wife, but was skiing alone on expert-level terrain on Thursday at about noon when he went off a 100 foot (30 meters) cliff, the Unified Police Department said. Witnesses on a chair lift saw him go off the cliff, KSL-TV reported.

Gagnon then tumbled down a steep slope into rocks and trees for another 500 to 600 feet (152 to 183 meters). He was wearing a helmet, the ski resort said.

Rescue teams made lifesaving efforts, but Gagnon was declared dead at about 12:40 p.m.

Gagnon’s colleagues at Intermountain Healthcare and Canyon Surgical Associates said Gagnon was an outdoor enthusiast who lived for his family, patients and fellow caregivers.

“Because of Dr. Gagnon’s surgical talents, he was instrumental in growing the Intermountain Healthcare Transplant Services program and in doing so saved hundreds of lives,” the statement said.