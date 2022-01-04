Watch
Robber kills 16-year-old in Burger King drive-through

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - This April 25, 2019, file photo shows a Burger King in Redwood City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Burger King
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:54:49-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker is dead after someone apparently shot her through the drive-thru window.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Niesha Harris-Brazell was shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police released surveillance footage Monday that shows the suspect leaning into the drive-thru window from a Chevrolet Impala holding a gun. Investigators believe the shooting was part of a robbery.

The shooter remains at large.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the shooting a “horrible tragedy.” He said Harris-Brazell appeared to be a hard-working teenager with a bright future.

