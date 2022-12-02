Watch Now
News

Actions

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy

Alex Jones
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jose Luis Magana/AP
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill after listening to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Alex Jones
Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 09:35:34-05

NEW YORK (CNN) — Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Texas court on Friday, according to court documents.

In the filing, Jones estimates his assets to be worth between $1 to 10 million, and his liabilities to be between $1 to $10 billion. The personal filing for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas is in addition to a bankruptcy protection filing for Jones’ primary company Free Speech Systems, which was made in July.

The personal filing comes after Jones lost a bid in Texas to water down the nearly $50 million damages award handed down by a jury earlier this year over the Infowars host’s false claims about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The judgment adds to a growing list of rulings and trials racking up costs for Jones, who owes $1.4 billion in a separate Connecticut case brought by eight families of Sandy Hook victims and a first responder. There is a hearing Friday in Connecticut to discuss Jones’ assets, in that case.

Jones has baselessly repeated after the 2012 mass shooting, in which 26 people were killed, that the incident was staged, and that the families and first responders were “crisis actors.”

While Jones initially lied about the 2012 shooting, he later acknowledged that the massacre had occurred as he faced multiple lawsuits. But he failed to comply with court orders during the discovery process of the lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas, leading the families in each state to win default judgments against him.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019