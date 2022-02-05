Watch
News

Actions

Remains of Korean War veteran returning to Texas

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Charlie Riedel/AP
People wave at passing motorists from an overpass over Interstate 35 near Pomona, Kan., Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, in commemoration of the 14th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Residents annually mark the attacks from the bridge by waving flags from sunrise to sunset. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
APTOPIX Sept 11 Anniversary Kansas
Posted at 5:51 PM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 18:51:44-05

FORT KNOX, Ky. (AP) — The remains of a Korean War veteran from Texas who disappeared more than 70 years ago are being returned to the state for burial after being positively identified.

The remains of Army Cpl. Marvin D. Actkinson, who was 18 when he disappeared in 1950, were identified in 2021 by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

The remains were turned over to the U.S. in 2018 by North Korea., according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Actinkson, from Sudan in western Texas, was reported missing on Dec. 2, 1950, after his unit was attacked while trying to withdraw from the Chosin River, the Defense Department said in a statement Friday.

Funeral services and burial are scheduled for Feb. 12 in Colorado City.

More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War, the Defense Department said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019