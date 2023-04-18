'Rarely missed a call': Abbott VFD remembers firefighter killed while responding to crash

ABBOTT, Texas — An Abbott volunteer firefighter was killed on Friday night while responding to a crash.

Dan Wright, 71, was on the scene of an accident on I-35 just south of the new Main Street Market in West. As crews were repositioning a fire truck, Wright fell and was struck by the truck.

First responders flew Wright to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest where he later died of his injuries.

According to Abbott Volunteer Fire Department, Wright had just joined moved to Abbott in summer 2022 and served as the department's secretary.

He previously served as a volunteer firefighter with Northcrest.

"Dan rarely missed a call and was always volunteering to assist around the station, with the trucks, and with required paperwork," the department said in a statement on Monday.

Funeral services for Wright will be held on Friday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at Lakeshore Funeral Home on Steinbeck Bend Drive in Waco.

Donations can be made to the Abbott Fire Department of the Texas Line of Duty Death Task Force.