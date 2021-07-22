Raising Cane’s to celebrate National Chicken Finger Day with free chicken fingers

Raising Cane's is celebrating National Chicken Finger Day on July 27th by giving away free chicken fingers to customers.

The promotion allows customers to get one free chicken finger when they order an adult combo meal through the Cane's mobile app on Tuesday, July 27.

“At Raising Cane’s, we have ONE LOVE – quality chicken finger meals – and we created National Chicken Finger Day to celebrate our passion,” said Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’re excited to celebrate our delicious chicken fingers with Caniacs across the country on July 27. It’s simple for our customers – all they have to do is order a Combo Meal through our mobile app, and they’ll get a free chicken finger!”

The restaurant created National Chicken Finger Day in honor of its chicken fingers.

