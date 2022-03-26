Premature newborn survives being left on hood of car: Connecticut police

Watch
MANSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A premature newborn baby was abandoned on the hood of a parked car in Connecticut, police said.

A woman called 911 on Wednesday to report that an unknown man had placed a baby on the hood of her parked car in Mansfield. The man then got in a dark-colored car and fled, Connecticut state police said in a news release.

The infant was brought to a hospital and determined to have been born prematurely at 28 to 30 weeks, police said. The baby was listed in stable condition at the hospital on Thursday, they said.

