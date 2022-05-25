Watch
Pope Francis condemns weapons industry following Texas school shooting

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has said he was “heartbroken about the massacre” at an elementary school in Texas.

Francis spoke Wednesday during his general audience. He said he was praying for the children and adults killed and their families after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in the heavily Latino town of Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults before an officer shot and killed the gunman.

“It’s time to say ‘Enough’ to the indiscriminate trade of weapons!” he said. Francis called for a renewed commitment “so that tragedies like this cannot occur again.”

The Argentine pope has long railed against the weapons industry, calling arms manufacturers “merchants of death.”

