Central Texas Voter Guide: Municipal Election May 2, 2026

Key Dates and Deadlines
Monday, April 20: Early Voting Begins
Monday, April 20: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline
Tuesday, April 28: Early Voting Ends
Saturday, May 2 : In-Person Voting
We will provide election results online on May 2, 2026.
(Note: Any results shown before May 2 are for testing purposes only.)
Eligibility requirements:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
In-person Voting
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026.
Find voting locations by clicking here.
Acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Sample ballots:
McLennan County
Falls County
Coryell County
Hill County
Limestone County
Milam County
Robertson County
Madison County
Bosque County
Lampasas County
Grimes County
Leon County
Burleson County
City of Killeen
City of Marlin
City of Holland
City of Rogers
City of Hubbard
City of Mertens
City of Penelope
City of Whitney
City of Morgan
City of Clifton
City of Centerville
City of Jewett
City of Snook
City of Somerville
City of Navasota
Lorena ISD
Marlin ISD
Groesbeck ISD
Belton ISD
Gatesville ISD
Hubbard ISD
Malone ISD
Mount Calm ISD
Whitney ISD
Lampasas ISD
Valley Mills ISD
Buffalo ISD
Normangee ISD
Snook ISD
Somerville ISD
Temple College