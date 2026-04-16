Central Texas Voter Guide: Municipal Election May 2, 2026

Key Dates and Deadlines

Monday, April 20: Early Voting Begins

Monday, April 20: Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Deadline

Tuesday, April 28: Early Voting Ends

Saturday, May 2 : In-Person Voting

We will provide election results online on May 2, 2026.

(Note: Any results shown before May 2 are for testing purposes only.)

Eligibility requirements:



You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

In-person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Find voting locations by clicking here.

Acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Sample ballots:

McLennan County

Falls County

Coryell County

Hill County

Limestone County

Milam County

Robertson County

Madison County

Bosque County

Lampasas County

Grimes County

Leon County

Burleson County

City of Killeen

City of Marlin

City of Holland

City of Rogers

City of Hubbard

City of Mertens

City of Penelope

City of Whitney

City of Morgan

City of Clifton

City of Centerville

City of Jewett

City of Snook

City of Somerville

City of Navasota

Lorena ISD

Marlin ISD

Groesbeck ISD

Belton ISD

Gatesville ISD

Hubbard ISD

Malone ISD

Mount Calm ISD

Whitney ISD

Lampasas ISD

Valley Mills ISD

Buffalo ISD

Normangee ISD

Snook ISD

Somerville ISD

Temple College