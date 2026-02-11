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Central Texas Voter Guide: May 26 Runoff Elections

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Key Dates and Deadlines

Mon, May 18: Early Voting Begins
Fri, May 22: Early Voting Ends
Tue, May 26: In-Person Voting

We will provide election results online on May 26, 2026. (Numbers shown prior to 7:00 p.m. on May 26 are for testing purposes only.)

Texas Secretary of State Election Information:
https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/laws/2026-may-primay-election.shtml

Eligibility requirements:

  • You are a United States citizen; 
  • You are a resident of the county where you submit the application; 
  • You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day. 
  • You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and 
  • You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

In-person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
Find voting locations by clicking here.

Acceptable forms of photo ID:

  • Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
  • Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
  • Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
  • Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
  • United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
  • United States Passport (book or card)
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