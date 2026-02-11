Central Texas Voter Guide: May 26 Runoff Elections

Key Dates and Deadlines

Mon, May 18: Early Voting Begins

Fri, May 22: Early Voting Ends

Tue, May 26: In-Person Voting

We will provide election results online on May 26, 2026. (Numbers shown prior to 7:00 p.m. on May 26 are for testing purposes only.)

Texas Secretary of State Election Information:

https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/laws/2026-may-primay-election.shtml

Eligibility requirements:



You are a United States citizen;

You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;

You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.

You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and

You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

In-person Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Find voting locations by clicking here.

Acceptable forms of photo ID: