Central Texas Voter Guide: May 26 Runoff Elections

Key Dates and Deadlines
Mon, May 18: Early Voting Begins
Fri, May 22: Early Voting Ends
Tue, May 26: In-Person Voting
We will provide election results online on May 26, 2026. (Numbers shown prior to 7:00 p.m. on May 26 are for testing purposes only.)
Texas Secretary of State Election Information:
https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/laws/2026-may-primay-election.shtml
Eligibility requirements:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
In-person Voting
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.
Find voting locations by clicking here.
Acceptable forms of photo ID:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)