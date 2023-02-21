Police say 3-year-old 'alert and breathing' after hit-and-run crash in Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A 3-year-old girl is hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Monday morning in East Little York, according to Houston police.

As first published by ABC13, a 3-year-old and a 10-year-old had been playing at 10400 Peachtree Street at about 10:25 a.m. when a silver Toyota SUV hit the girl.

Police said the SUV did not stop and continued heading northbound on Peachstreet.

The child was taken to a hospital "alert and breathing" and is now stable, HPD Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said.

Houston police said the SUV had been speeding while the kids were playing in the street.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Houston PD at (713) 884-3131.