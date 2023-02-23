Police say 12-year-old in critical condition after Dallas shooting: WFAA

DALLAS (WFAA) — A 12-year-old child was shot in northeast Dallas, placing them in critical condition, ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas first reported.

Around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Ellery Drive in the Hamilton Park area, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 365.

Upon arrival, police said they located the victim, a 12-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released any further details, including how the child was shot or their current condition.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.