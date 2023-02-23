Watch Now
News

Actions

Police say 12-year-old in critical condition after Dallas shooting: WFAA

Ambulance
WRTV
Ambulance
Posted at 8:37 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 09:37:33-05

DALLAS (WFAA) — A 12-year-old child was shot in northeast Dallas, placing them in critical condition, ABC affiliate WFAA in Dallas first reported.

Around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of Ellery Drive in the Hamilton Park area, near U.S. 75 and Interstate 365.

Upon arrival, police said they located the victim, a 12-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities have not released any further details, including how the child was shot or their current condition.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019