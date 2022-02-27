Police: Mom charged after 10-year-old alone at hotel shot self

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A mother is charged with child neglect after her 10-year-old child was found alone in a Virginia Beach hotel with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on Tuesday night for a report of a child with a gunshot wound, the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Left alone in the hotel room, the child had access to the gun and as the child handled it, police said the gun discharged, striking the child’s leg. The child is expected to make a full recovery.

Nydia Wynn, the child’s mother, knowingly left the child alone while she went out and left the gun accessible, police said. Wynn was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony child neglect and allowing a juvenile to have access to a loaded firearm. It’s not clear whether Wynn has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.