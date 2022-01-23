Police: Man shoots up Idaho motel after smoking-fee charge

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man upset with being charged a $150 fee for smoking in his motel room fired multiple rounds from an assault-style rifle into the building before driving away, authorities in eastern Idaho said.

The shooting occurred Friday morning at the Motel 6 in Rexburg, Idaho, and no one was injured, Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen said.

Hagen said the man was taken into custody later that day in Alpine, Wyoming. His name hasn’t been released. Police said he was traveling with a female companion.

East Idaho News reports that the front of the building was hit multiple times, and that some bullets went through glass doors and through more walls inside the motel. Images at the scene showed shattered glass and numerous bullet holes in the building.

The Madison School District issued a shelter-in-place order for a nearby elementary, middle and high school as a precaution.