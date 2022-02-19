Watch
Police: Las Vegas store clerk shot patron who refused to wear mask then killed himself

Posted at 3:10 PM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 17:10:54-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a convenience store clerk killed himself earlier this month just minutes after he shot a customer who refused to wear a mask and walked out without paying for three bags of chips.

A police report says the clerk would have faced criminal charges if he had survived.

The Feb. 6 shootings in northwest Las Vegas came four days before Gov. Steve Sisolak lifted Nevada's COVID-19 mask mandate.

The cashier at the Terrible's gas station/store was pronounced dead at the scene. The customer's ex-girlfriend took him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the shoulder and later released.

