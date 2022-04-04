Police identify man killed at off-campus party consisting of Baylor students

UPDATE

WACO, Texas — Police have identified the victim of an over-the-weekend homicide at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students.

Joseph Craig Thomas Jr. of Houston, 24, died in the homicide that took place just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of South 2nd Street.

According to Waco police, detectives have been unable to ID the man who shot Thomas.

Police say Thomas started threatening people with a gun after showing up to the party uninvited. An argument ensured and a “second man” shot and killed Thomas, who police described as the “original aggressor."

The yet-to-be-identified shooter fled the scene. Police are "still waiting for him to reach out to learn how this incident occurred," a news release said Monday.

Thomas wasn’t a Baylor student.

Anyone with information should call police at (254) 750-7500 or send in a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357.

