Police: Florida wedding guest killed by officer at reception

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a guest at a wedding reception was shot and killed by an officer responding to a disturbance call about a man assaulting other guests.

Police in Winter Park say the man attacked and knocked one of the officers unconscious before he was shot, news outlets reported. Officials did not identify the man or the officers involved.

The police department said one officer first spoke to the man, who prompted the call for help at the Winter Park Library and Events Center, not far from Downtown Orlando. Police say the man attacked and knocked the officer unconscious.

A statement from the police said the man attacked a second officer, and during that altercation the officer “discharged his weapon.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.