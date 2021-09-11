Watch
Police find Sioux Falls man drinking beer inside closed bar

Jenny Kane/AP
This Dec. 25, 2018, photo shows beer taps at a bar at the Back Bowl bowling alley in Eagle, Colo. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Beer tap
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 17:36:49-04

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls man faces burglary charges after police found him afterhours at a bar drinking a beer.

Police say the 53-year-old man was arrested at about 5:30 a.m. Friday. The man was charged with first degree burglary and booked into the Minnehaha County Jail.

The Argus Leader reports An alarm notified police of a possible occupant at the bar. Police say they found the man walking around the establishment drinking a beer.

Police were unsure how the man got into the bar, but they said forced entry was not a factor.

