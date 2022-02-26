Police: 2 young children, man drown in South Florida pool

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman found her husband and two young children unresponsive in their backyard swimming pool and called 911 for help, police said.

Police officers were called to the home in Hollywood on Thursday afternoon, Hollywood police said in a report released Friday.

Officer performed CPR on the victims, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The children were ages 5 and 2, the report said. There was no information released about the adult found with them.

Police don’t suspect foul play, but an investigation is continuing.

Hollywood is south of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.