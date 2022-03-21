Police: 10 shot, 1 critically, at Dallas spring break party

DALLAS (AP) — Ten people were shot at a spring break party in Dallas and several others were injured as they tried to escape the gunfire, police said.

One person was in critical condition following the shooting late Saturday at The Space Dallas, a party venue. Nine other shooting victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition and an unspecified number of people were injured while trying to run away, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Joe Morgan, 55, told The Dallas Morning News that he was working crowd control at the venue, where a group of teens was hosting a spring break party. He told the newspaper that he heard gunshots being fired from outside of the venue.

“A lot of the kids were helping the other kids,” Morgan said Sunday, adding that he saw people with gunshot wounds to the chest, arms and legs.

The shooting was one of several over the weekend involving multiple victims in Texas. Four people were shot in Austin as the city hosted its annual South by Southwest Festival and four teenagers were shot, one fatally, at a birthday party in Houston.

And in Arkansas, one person was killed and 27 others were wounded after gunfire erupted at a car show on Saturday.