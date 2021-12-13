Police: 1 dead, 7 shot at vigil in Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — At least seven people were shot and one confirmed dead after gunfire erupted at a vigil in Harris County.
Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a scene at a celebration of life event located at 403 N. Market Loop, the department said.
A vehicle approached the event, when someone inside it began shooting into the crowd, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
No further details are available at this time.
@HCSOTexas units responded to 1403 N Market Loop. Preliminary info: a large crowd gathered for a celebration of life. A vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd. At least 8 people sustained injuries; 7 are non-fatal, but one has been pic.twitter.com/SfVM3mrfrL— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 13, 2021