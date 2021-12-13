Watch
Police: 1 dead, 7 shot at vigil in Baytown

(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:05 PM, Dec 12, 2021
BAYTOWN, Texas — At least seven people were shot and one confirmed dead after gunfire erupted at a vigil in Harris County.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are responding to a scene at a celebration of life event located at 403 N. Market Loop, the department said.

A vehicle approached the event, when someone inside it began shooting into the crowd, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

No further details are available at this time.

