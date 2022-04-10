Pickpocketing thieves steal phones at Florida music festival

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Patrons attending a South Florida music festival may have gone home with some things missing.

Police officers in Fort Lauderdale said Saturday that they had arrested three men for pickpocketing cell phones from patrons at the Tortuga Music Festival.

Police officers found two dozen phones on the men, who are facing charges of grand theft. Officers were able to return 18 phones to their proper owners.

The beachside music festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park included appearances by musical artists Morgan Wallen, Nelly, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs and Travis Tritt, among others.

Police officers “have a zero-tolerance policy for victimizing festival attendees,” the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said in a statement.