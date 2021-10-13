Part of US 84 in Central Texas dedicated in honor of fallen state trooper

FAIRFIELD, Texas — A section of US 84 from Prairie Hill to Oakwood is now the Trooper Damon Allen Highway in honor of a state trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2017.

The Texas Department of Public Safety held a ceremony Wednesday dedicating the portion of US 84 from mile markers 704 to 772 in Limestone and Freestone counties.

“Trooper Allen was a true hero, and we will never forget his name and his devotion to this great state,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a news release.

“Trooper Allen heroically put his life on the line to protect this community, and he will always be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the people of Texas,” said Todd Snyder, regional director for Central Texas. “This memorial roadway will serve as a reminder to the public of his sacrifice in order to protect theirs.”

The 86th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Damon Allen Highway.

Among those attending the ceremony at Eighth Avenue Baptist Church in Teague were McCraw and Snyder, Allen’s family, state troopers, state troopers, other law enforcement representatives, and state and local officials.

Texas Department of Public Safety

McCraw said the memorial dedication reminded him of “the selfless sacrifice DPS Troopers provide their communities and this state on a daily basis.”

Allen, 41, died on Nov. 23, 2017, during a traffic stop on Interstate 45 in Freestone County.

An affidavit said Allen died from a gunshot wound to the head .

Based in Groesbeck, Allen joined DPS in 2002. He left behind his wife and four children.