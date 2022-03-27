Park: Colorado woman dies on boating trip in Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A Colorado woman died when she fell into whitewater rapids on the Colorado River while on a boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park, park officials said Friday.

The death of Mary Kelley, 68 of Steamboat Springs occurred Thursday near Hance Rapid where there is powerful river turbulence at the intersection with Red Canyon due to debris from flash floods, officials said in a statement.

Other members of a private boating trip pulled Kelley out of the water but their administration of CPR and subsequent resuscitation efforts by park rangers flown to the scene by helicopter were unsuccessful, the statement said.

The incident is under investigation by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner and no additional information was available, the statement said.