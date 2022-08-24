Pair charged with trying to snatch baby from stroller

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A man and a woman each pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted kidnapping after police said they tried to snatch a baby from a stroller at gunpoint in Southern California last weekend.

Two women were walking with the baby in a stroller around noon Saturday in Long Beach when they were approached by “an unknown, armed female suspect,” police said in a statement.

“The suspect pointed the firearm at one of the adult victims and demanded the baby,” the police statement said.

The three women fought over the stroller until a car pulled up and a man behind the wheel fired a gun, police said. “The female suspect released the stroller and ran to the awaiting vehicle,” which sped away, the statement said.

No injuries were reported.

Detectives located the suspect vehicle around 8:45 p.m. Saturday and arrested a 55-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, both residents of Los Angeles, officials said. Two airsoft guns that resembled real firearms were found inside the car, police said.

In addition to attempted kidnapping, each suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and child abuse, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. They each pleaded not guilty to all charges Tuesday afternoon.

The next court hearing was scheduled for Aug. 31.