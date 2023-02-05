Off-duty NYPD officer buying car shot and critically injured

NEW YORK (AP) — A manhunt is underway for a gunman who critically wounded an off-duty New York Police Department officer.

Police on Sunday were looking for the man who announced a robbery Saturday night when the officer showed up at a Brooklyn street address to buy a car.

Authorities say an exchange of gunfire at the scene left the officer critically injured in a nearby hospital.

They say the deal to transfer ownership of a car had been made over a social media platform.

The officer, who was not identified, arrived at the scene with a relative.