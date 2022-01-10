Watch
NY Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference urging the Senate to secure a pathway to citizenship in President Joe Biden's legislative agenda, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Posted at 7:27 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 20:27:23-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Democratic congresswoman’s office said Ocasio-Cortez received a booster shot last fall, adding that she “encourages everyone to get their booster” and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Ohio, tweeted last week that he had tested positive on an at-home virus test, but said he was asymptomatic and felt “fine.”

