North Carolina police officers shoot, kill man who took kids

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer responding to a reported kidnapping from a daycare shot and killed the suspect as he struck an officer with a car, authorities said.

The city of Gastonia said police responded to a kidnapping call around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the man picked up two children without permission and left in a vehicle. Police found the children inside a home and located the suspect with the help of a vehicle description, according to a police spokesman.

Surveillance video from a neighbor shows the man running from officers, toward a car, WSOC-TV reports. Shots are heard on the video as the car backs into an officer, then speeds away.

WSOC reports that the car crashed into several cars parked on the street and that officers rushed to the car to give first aid to the man, identified by police as Jason Lipscomb, 21. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the injured officer was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to recover.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Gastonia police are looking into the shooting. The officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, a news release said.