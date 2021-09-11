Watch
North Carolina man wins three lottery jackpots at same store

John Raoux/AP
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other lottery tickets at a store Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. Lottery players will have a shot Friday night at the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. history after no tickets matched all the numbers in the latest Mega Millions drawing. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 4:43 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-11 17:43:44-04

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who bought scratch-off tickets from the same convenience store over four years is celebrating his third big prize, lottery officials said.

The N.C. Education Lottery says in a news release that Terry Splawn of Concord continued his run of good luck on Monday when his $20 ticket produced a $100,000 win. After state and federal taxes, Splawn took home close to $71,000, the news release said.

In April 2017, Splawn bought a ticket from Sam’s Mini Stop in Concord and won $1 million, according to the news release. Almost two years later, he went to the store again, bought another scratch-off ticket and won another million-dollar prize, lottery officials said.

“This is rare, but not impossibly rare,” said Jan Hannig, a UNC-Chapel Hill statistics professor, of the odds of the same person winning two $1 million lottery prizes. She made her comment to The Charlotte Observer.

