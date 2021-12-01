New Mexico State to drop parking citations for peanut butter

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State University is offering anyone with a campus parking citation the chance to get out of their jam with some peanut butter.

The university will accept at least 80 ounces (2,270 grams) of peanut butter — the equivalent of five-six small jars — as payment for a citation for parking without a permit, officials said.

Donations will be accepted through Friday at the parking and ID card services office inside the university’s bookstore on the Las Cruces campus. But donated peanut butter will only cover one citation per person. The deal does not apply to other parking citations and violations.

All the peanut butter will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry serving the campus community.

The university is already planning to do this again at the end of the semester next spring.