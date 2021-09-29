Zac Brown Band cancels concerts after lead singer tests positive for COVID-19

Zac Brown announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive test will result in the Zac Brown Band pausing its "The Comeback Tour."

"I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job," Brown said in a statement.

Brown said he had taken "precautions" to prevent a COVID-19 infection, but he did not say whether he is vaccinated.

The band canceled four shows, two in New York, one in Michigan, and one in Pennsylvania. Refunds are being issued.

The band plans to resume the tour after Brown completes quarantine, and "it is safe for our band members and crew to do so."