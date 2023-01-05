Who were the Haights? Police identify victims found in Utah home

ENOCH, Utah (KSTU) — Authorities revealed Thursday that all eight people found dead inside an Enoch, Utah home were part of the same family.

Michael and Tausha Haight were two of the three adults among the dead, while Tausha's mother, 78-year-old Gail Earl, was identified as the third adult victim.

Police said it appears Michael took his own life after killing his seven family members.

Five children, ranging from preschool to high school age, were also found dead inside the home. Authorities released their ages, but have withheld their names for now.

17-year-old girl

12-year-old girl

7-year-old girl

7-year-old boy

4-year-old boy

Michael was listed as an Allstate Insurance agent with an office located in Cedar City, but a family friend told Scripps station Fox 13 that the 42-year-old had left the company within the last week.

After nearly 20 years of marriage, court records show 40-year-old Tausha Haight filed for divorce on Dec. 21 in Iron County. It has yet to be confirmed whether Tausha and Michael were living together at the time of the incident.

It's not known what led to Tausha filing for divorce.

"Tausha was the most kind and generous person and she never ever said anything ill about anyone," said Tina Brown, a family friend. "She would give the shirt off of her back for anyone and she served people tirelessly."

This story was originally reported by Jeff Tavss on fox13now.com.