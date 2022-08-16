Watch Now
Wendy's employee charged with murder after allegedly punching customer in Arizona

Posted at 8:05 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 09:50:19-04

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A Wendy's employee faces second-degree murder charges after allegedly punching a customer in Arizona last month.

On July 26, police were called to the restaurant on Glassford Hill Road for an injured person.

A customer complained about his food order, which led employee Antoine Kendrick to come out from behind the counter and hit the 67-year-old customer in the head, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

The customer then fell to the floor, hit his head, and lost consciousness. He was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he died on Aug. 5.

Kendrick was arrested and initially charged with aggravated assault.

Those charges were later upgraded to second-degree murder, police said.

No other details have been released.

Staff writers at KNXV first reported this story.

