Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations

(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)<br/><br/>
FILE - This combo of booking photos provided by the Glynn County, Ga., Detention Center, shows from left, Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. Legal experts say federal hate crimes charges in the 2020 chase and killing of Ahmaud Arbery could prove more difficult to prosecute than the fall murder trial that ended in convictions of three white men. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 in U.S. District Court in Brunswick, Georgia.(Glynn County Detention Center via AP, File)<br/>
Posted at 3:47 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 16:52:09-05

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A jury in Georgia is deliberating federal hate crime charges against Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Brown in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

A U.S. District Court judge handed the case to jurors Monday afternoon following closing arguments.

Federal prosecutors claim Arbery was killed because of his race.

However, attorneys for the defendants said race was not a factor in pursuing Arbery, who was seen running in their neighborhood and looking at a home that was under construction.

The McMichaels and Brown have already been found guilty of state murder charges.

They are serving life sentences.

