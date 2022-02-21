Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A jury in Georgia is deliberating federal hate crime charges against Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Brown in the 2020 killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

A U.S. District Court judge handed the case to jurors Monday afternoon following closing arguments.

Federal prosecutors claim Arbery was killed because of his race.

However, attorneys for the defendants said race was not a factor in pursuing Arbery, who was seen running in their neighborhood and looking at a home that was under construction.

The McMichaels and Brown have already been found guilty of state murder charges.

They are serving life sentences.