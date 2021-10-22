Warrant: Baldwin didn't know weapon contained live round

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded weapon by an assistant director who indicated it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer.

That's according to court records that were released Friday.

A search warrant says the assistant director did not know the prop gun was loaded with live rounds. He referred to it as a "cold gun" before handing it to Baldwin, the warrant states.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot in the chest. Director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was wounded. The NBC affiliate in Albuquerque reports that Souza was released from the hospital.

The warrant was obtained so investigators could document the scene.

Baldwin released a statement Friday that said, "There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."