Warhol's 'Marilyn' auction nabs $195M; most for US artist

Ted Shaffrey/AP
The 1964 painting Shot Sage Blue Marilyn by Andy Warhol is carried in Christie's showroom in New York City on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The auction house predicts it will sell for $200 million on Monday, becoming the most expensive 20th-century artwork to sell at auction. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)
Posted at 12:30 PM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 13:33:58-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Andy Warhol’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” has sold for a cool $195 million.

That makes the iconic portrait of actress Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever auctioned.

The 1964 silkscreen image shows Monroe in vibrant close-up.

Christie’s auction house in New York held the sale Monday.

The buy was not publicly disclosed.

When the auction was announced, Christie's estimated the artwork could go for as much as $200 million.

The Warhol piece has unseated the previous record-holder: another modern master, Jean-Michel Basquiat. His 1982 painting sold for $110.5 million at Sotheby’s in 2017.

