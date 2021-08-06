Watch
Virgin Galactic offering $450,000 tickets to sub-orbital space

On Wednesday, Virgin Galactic said they were working on its final preparations at its base in New Mexico as the VSS Unity is scheduled to launch into space from Spaceport America sometime in the fall.
Virgin Galactic has once again started selling tickets to sub-orbital space.

People can reserve a ride on the aircraft for $450,000. Tickets will be offered first to people who joined the company's "Spacefarer Community" by putting down a $100,000 deposit.

The company originally sold tickets, nearly a decade ago, for between $200,000 and $250,000.

Last month, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and five others successfully flew to the edge of space.

The company says it's now prepared to begin commercial operations in 2022.

There are six seats on each hour-long flight.

More than 600 people are reportedly on the waiting list for the trip.

