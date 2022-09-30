Virgin Atlantic adopts a gender-neutral uniform policy

Virgin Atlantic announced earlier this week that it'd updated its gender identity policy.

Part of the change includes allowing its staffers to choose a uniform, designed by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, that best represents them regardless of gender, gender identity, or gender expression.

The company said in a press release that crew, pilots, and the ground team can choose whether to wear its red and burgundy uniforms, "depending on which best reflects themselves."

The British airline also introduced optional pronoun badges for all its employees and travelers, which they can ask for at the check-in desk or in the Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse, the company said.

They also rolled out a new ticketing system, which allows travelers who hold passports with gender-neutral markers to select "U" or "X" gender codes when they book, as well as the gender-neutral title "Mx."

News of the update comes as research commissioned by the airline found that allowing employees to express their individuality at work increases happiness, mental wellbeing, a better workplace culture, and a better experience for customers, the company said.

“The updated gender identity policy is so important to me. As a non-binary person, it allows me to be myself at work and have the choice in what uniform I wear," said Jaime Forsstroem, cabin crew at the airline in a statement.