2 men found not guilty in MI governor kidnap plot trial, mistrial declared on other counts

The jury has reached a partial verdict in the trial for the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta have been found not guilty in the case and a mistrial has been declared for the other counts.

The counts and jury decisions for Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris are as follows:

Adam Fox was charged with two counts. One count of kidnapping conspiracy and a count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Count: 1 | Kidnapping conspiracy

NO VERDICT

Count: 2 | Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction

NO VERDICT

Barry Croft Jr. was charged with three counts. One count of kidnapping conspiracy, a count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, and a count of possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Count: 1 | Kidnapping conspiracy

NO VERDICT

Count: 2 | Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction

NO VERDICT

Count: 3 |Possession of an unregistered destructive device

NO VERDICT

Daniel Harris was charged with four counts. One count of kidnapping conspiracy, a count of conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, a count of possession of an unregistered destructive device, and a count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

Count: 1 | Kidnapping conspiracy

VERDICT: NOT GUILTY

Count: 2 | Conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction

VERDICT: NOT GUILTY

Count: 3 | Possession of an unregistered destructive device

VERDICT: NOT GUILTY

Count: 4 | Possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle

VERDICT: NOT GUILTY

Brandon Caserta was charged with one count of kidnapping conspiracy.

Count: 1 | Kidnapping conspiracy

VERDICT: NOT GUILTY

Jury deliberations started Monday, and the defense wrapped up its closing arguments last Friday after a 14-day trial. In all, 34 witnesses testified, including two former defendants who pleaded guilty and were star witnesses for the prosecution.

One of the defendants – Daniel Harris – testified in his own defense. He was the only one of the four men charged who testified.

All of the men were arrested in October 2020 after the government said they were planning to kidnap Whitmer before the 2020 election.

The jury was made up of six men, six women, and three alternates in a separate room.

This story was first reported by WXYZ in Detroit, Mich.