Watch
NewsNational

Actions

US offers temporary protected status to Afghan refugees

Afghan Refugees
Barbara Davidson/AP
FILE - Afghan refugee women register to be seen by a doctor inside the medical tent at Liberty Village on Joint Base McGuire-Dix- Lakehurst, N.J., on Dec, 2, 2021. The last of thousands of Afghan refugees who awaited resettlement at eight U.S. military installations departed from the New Jersey base on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. They are completing a journey that started with the chaotic evacuation from Kabul in August. (Barbara Davidson/Pool via AP, File)
Afghan Refugees
Posted at 10:05 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 11:05:59-04

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Wednesday that Afghan refugees in the U.S. are eligible for temporary protected status (TPS).

Under the new order, refugees who have been in the U.S. as of March 15 can receive the TPS designation for 18 months.

“This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions,” said Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “Under this designation, TPS will also provide additional protections and assurances to trusted partners and vulnerable Afghans who supported the U.S. military, diplomatic, and humanitarian missions in Afghanistan over the last 20 years.”

The Department of Homeland Security said TPS is being offered because armed conflicts continue in Afghanistan.

"Extraordinary and temporary conditions that further prevent nationals from returning in safety include a collapsing public sector, a worsening economic crisis, drought, food and water insecurity, lack of access to healthcare, internal displacement, human rights abuses and repression by the Taliban, destruction of infrastructure, and increasing criminality," DHS said in a statement.

Most Afghan nationals who arrived in the U.S. after it ended its mission in the country were already authorized to stay for two years, DHS stated. The department said they also received authorization to work in the U.S.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019