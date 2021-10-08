US added 194,000 jobs in September, falling short of projections

In September, employers in the U.S. added just 194,000 jobs, marking a second straight month of less-than-stellar gains.

The report released by the Department of Labor on Friday provided more evidence that COVID-19 and the more contagious delta variant continue to hold a grip over the U.S. economy.

Friday's report noted that the unemployment rate fell 0.4% in September to 4.8%.

According to The New York Times, Friday's report showed that the leisure and hospitality sector added fewer than 100,000 jobs for the second straight month. That industry had been a significant driver of economic growth in the summer months, prior to the rise of the delta variant.

In August, the U.S. added a disappointing 235,000 jobs. That broke a two-month streak of higher-than-expected job growth.

The White House hopes that an increase in vaccinations prompted by employer mandates will slow the spread of COVID-19 in the coming months. President Joe Biden called for an increase in vaccine mandates in September in laying out a six-pronged effort to fight the virus in the fall months.

Biden is expected to address Friday's report in remarks from the White House later on in the day.