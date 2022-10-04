Twitter shares halted following report Elon Musk will proceed with deal to buy company

Trading of Twitter shares was halted Tuesday after Bloomberg published a report that said Elon Musk will proceed with a deal to buy the company.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Musk sent a letter to Twitter that said he will make good on his original deal to purchase the company for $54.20 a share.

Twitter's shares were up more than 12% on Tuesday, selling at $47.93 when trading was stopped.

Musk has not commented on Bloomberg's reporting.

The billionaire had been trying to get out of the $44 billion deal, claiming the social media platform undercounted its fake and spam accounts.

Twitter claimed it provided Musk with all the necessary information.

The two sides were scheduled to go to court later this month to decide whether Musk could get out of the contract or have to buy the company.