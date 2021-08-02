Watch
Trump's kingmaker status faces test in Ohio special election

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety of topics to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. The midsummer race for Ohio's traditionally Republican 15th Congressional District wouldn't typically get much national attention. But it's suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of Trump's endorsement power, which he has wielded as a cudgel to silence opposition in the GOP. Trump has endorsed Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist who is among 10 Republicans jockeying to replace former GOP Rep. Steve Stivers, who retired from Congress earlier this year. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 5:09 PM, Aug 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-02 18:09:39-04

GROVE CITY, Ohio (AP) — The midsummer race for Ohio's traditionally Republican 15th Congressional District wouldn't typically get much national attention.

But it's suddenly becoming a high-stakes test of former President Donald Trump's endorsement power, which he has wielded like a cudgel to silence opposition in the GOP.

According to the Associated Press, $300,000 in television advertising was quietly purchased in Ohio by Make America Great Again, which Trump’s former campaign manager chairs.

Last week, a Texas congressional candidate he backed was defeated in a special election, and the former president's allies quickly shifted their attention to Ohio to ward off another embarrassing loss.

Although low-turnout special elections aren't perfect measures of his strength, a second loss in two weeks could chip away at Trump's self-proclaimed kingmaker status heading into next year's midterm elections.

But money, it seems, won't be an issue.

According to the AP, Trump revealed that over the weekend that his political action committees have $100 million in cash ready to go.

In Ohio’s 15th Congressional District there are about 560,000 voters are registered to vote, the AP reported, but Trump lost his support in Franklin and Fairfield counties in 2020.

