Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Trump, House Dems file legal briefs in Senate trial

Posted: 4:49 PM, Jan 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-18 17:49:20-05
items.[0].image.alt
Trump, House Dems file legal briefs in Senate trial

House Democrats in brief for impeachment trial say Trump 'abandoned his oath' and 'must be removed from office'.

Earlier on Saturday, in first filing for impeachment trial, Trump defense team accuses Democrats of brazen attempt to overturn 2016 election.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25investigates BAM GFX.png