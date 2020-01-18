Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Trump, House Dems file legal briefs in Senate trial
Posted: 4:49 PM, Jan 18, 2020
Updated: 2020-01-18 17:49:20-05
House Democrats in brief for impeachment trial say Trump 'abandoned his oath' and 'must be removed from office'.
Earlier on Saturday, in first filing for impeachment trial, Trump defense team accuses Democrats of brazen attempt to overturn 2016 election.
