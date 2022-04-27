Trump appeals judge's contempt ruling

Former President Donald Trump has appealed a ruling after a judge in New York said former President Donald Trump is in contempt of court, CNN reported Wednesday.

The judge ruled on Monday that Trump did not meet a court-order deadline to respond to a subpoena issued by the New York Attorney General’s Office, and will fine Trump $10,000 a day until he complies.

Due to the appeal, Trump may not have to pay the fine until the appeal is heard, CNN added.

The state’s Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed documents from the Trump Organization over its property appraisals.

“Our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization’s financial dealings will continue undeterred because no one is above the law,” James tweeted Monday.

James' office said that it has evidence the Trump Organization submitted fraudulent or misleading valuations of conservation easements to the Internal Revenue Service on several Trump-owned properties.

Trump has called the investigation against his properties a "witch hunt."