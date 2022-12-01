Watch Now
Treasury's Yellen calls 4% unemployment rate 'healthy'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a House Committee on Financial Services hearing on the Annual Report of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, Thursday, May 12, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)
Posted at 10:10 PM, Nov 30, 2022
While U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday that she wasn't certain what an acceptable unemployment rate would be for the current economy, she said the U.S. Treasury has considered a 4% jobless rate as indicative of a healthy labor market.

As Reuters reported, Yellen was asked at the New York Times Dealbook summit to an acceptable unemployment rate to which she replied, "I'm not sure what the right number is, but certainly, historically, we would have considered numbers with unemployment in the force to be a very healthy labor market."

October yielded an unemployment rate of 3.7%, which was near a 50-year low, according to Labor Department data.

