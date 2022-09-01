TSA's oldest serving and cutest dog, Eebbers, retires

MINNEAPOLIS — The Transportation Security Administration's top K9 is getting a new leash on life.

After 10 years of service, the agency's cutest dog, Eebbers, is retiring.

The bomb-sniffing visla-lab mix was the oldest working dog in the TSA. He was also recently crowned the winner of the agency's cutest K9 contest.

Put your paws together for @mspairport's Eebbers - winner of the @TSA's 2022 Cutest K9 Contest! Eebbers was born into TSA’s Puppy Program and is the last remaining canine from the Puppy Program still working daily for TSA. Congratulations on your win, Eebers! #NationalDogDay pic.twitter.com/9iwwKG4MAD — MSP Airport (@mspairport) August 26, 2022

Eebbers’ handler Jean Carney also is retiring, the Star Tribune reported.

"He was born to do this. His ability to search out his trained odors amazes me every day," Carney told CBS affiliate WCCO.

Eebbers and Carney were showered with gifts and cake on their last day at the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport.

Happy retirement day, Eebbers & Jeannie! TSA’s 2022 Cutest Canine & his handler had a great sendoff at @mspairport today. 🐶🦴 pic.twitter.com/nZMAoNmzVu — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) August 31, 2022

According to the newspaper, the pair also received commemorative plaques.

Carney told the news outlet that their first retirement plan is to go swimming in Iowa's Lake Okoboji

"I was just ready for him to be a dog. I just wanted him to enjoy the last few years just being a dog," Carney told the news outlet.