This university could go completely vegan

Students at Cambridge University in the U.K. are pushing to become a vegan-only campus.

The Cambridge Students' Union voted this week to initiate talks with the university's catering services to remove all animal products from school menus.

The motion was proposed by the nonprofit Plant-Based Universities campaign, which calls for “sustainable and 100% plant-based catering in response to the climate and biodiversity crises."

"By removing animal products from its menus, the University could significantly reduce its environmental impact and showcase to the world its commitment to sustainability," said William Smith of Plant-Based Universities Cambridge.

The nonprofit is pushing for all universities in the U.K. to adopt 100% plant-based menus.

The power to change the menu reportedly doesn't lie with the students. The university will make the final determination. In a statement obtained by The Guardian, the university said it welcomes the conversation.

“The University of Cambridge removed ruminant meat from the menu in all university catering Service cafes in 2016 and has a sustainable food policy which also seeks to actively promote plant-based options, remove unsustainable fish from the menu and reduce food waste. We always welcome suggestions from students and staff," a spokesperson said.