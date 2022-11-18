This group of women has made 13,000 signs to spread kindness

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WTVR) — In a small garage in a quiet Virginia neighborhood, a group of women works every Friday to create "Be Kind" signs.

"Never ever thought it would be to this point," Barbara Vaughan, another sign painter, said.

Crystal Phelps, who leads the group of painters, said that they have created almost 13,000 signs, which have been given away.

"It's humbling, I guess, is the biggest thing. It's just humbling to see God's work and move and just see the different people where these signs pop up," Phelps said.

The painters said that seeing a sign they have painted when they out bring them a special kind of joy.

"It just brings a smile to your face. It's not about us, I know that God has helped us to do everything we've done," Vaughan said.

While the "Be Kind" signs started during the early days of the pandemic, the women believe the message is more important than ever.

"Kindness is something that anybody, it doesn't matter who you are, you can share. A smile, hold the door, a thank you, a compliment. I mean, it can be free," Phelps said.

This story was originally reported by Wayne Covil on wtvr.com.