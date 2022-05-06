'Theodore' makes debut in list of top 10 baby names

Chances are in about four years, kindergarten classes will be filled with students named Liam and Olivia.

Those are the top two most popular names in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration.

Liam may already be a common name in classrooms, since it has been the most popular boy name for the past five years.

Noah and Emma were the second most popular names in 2021. Oliver and Charlotte rounded out the top three.

Fewer parents are naming their child Alexander. The name is no longer in the top 10 and has been replaced by Theodore.

The Social Security Administration began putting together the list of most popular names in 1997, with names dating back to 1880.

If you want to see how your name ranks, click here.